Missing Pregnant Maryland Teacher, 31, Found Dead: Boyfriend Charged With Shocking Murder

This is so disturbing! The boyfriend of a missing Maryland high school teacher was arrested in connection with her murder when her body was found on Sept. 13. The darkest part is she was pregnant!

Tyler Tessier was charged with murdering his pregnant girlfriend Lauren Wallen, a social studies teacher at Wilde Lake High, in Maryland after her body was found today, Sept. 13. The high school teacher’s remains were discovered in “a shallow grave in the woods of Damascus,” the Montgomery County Police Chief Thomas Manger said at a press conference, according to NY Daily News. The extremely disturbing case has us totally shaken. How could anyone harm the person they love, let alone someone with child?

Tyler and Lauren were reportedly last seen together at a grocery store near the social studies teacher’s home on Sept. 2. The Chief Manger said that Lauren may have been murdered the next day, according to the NY Daily News. According to the outlet, a family member of Lauren’s reported receiving a troubling text message from her phone number on Sept. 4. Authorities have concluded that it was Tyler who sent the haunting message to the relative. How disturbing is that?

Lauren was first reported missing after she did not show up to work on the first day of school on Sept. 5. Tyler has admitted to driving his girlfriend’s car and then removing the vehicle’s tags. Lauren’s car was discovered at an apartment complex on two days later. Tyler reportedly called a friend to assist him in “cleaning up a mess” and asked him to drive him to Baltimore. But Chief Manger said his plan failed. We can’t believe how shocking this story is and our thoughts and prayers are with Lauren’s family.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these shocking details? Let us know below!