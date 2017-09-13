Danielle Bregoli’s Debut Rap Single ‘These Heaux’ Breaks Into Billboard Charts

Danielle Bregoli has made music history. The internet sensation has become the youngest artist of all time to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 with her single ‘These Heaux.’ She revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com how she feels about her success!

Danielle Bregoli, 14, is famous — well, you already knew that, but for a different reason this time. According to the “Cash Me Outside” girl’s PR team, Danielle aka Bhad Bhabie, recently became the youngest artist of all time to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Whoa, well color us impressed! Danielle’s debut rap single “These Heaux” broke into the Billboard charts this week. The song is currently at #77 on the Hot 100 list and #25 on Billboard’s Rap Charts.

So what does Danielle have to say about all her even newer found success? After all, she has already reached unprecedented levels of internet stardom thanks to her “Cash Me Outside, How ‘Bout Dat?” bit on the Dr. Phil Show. Well, Danielle confessed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY she’s not really surprised! “Damn, right. I’m a rapper, b**ch,” the young teen told us. Well, she definitely talks like one! Click here to see pics of Danielle.

Danielle has been finding all kinds of ways to express herself musically. She recently dissed her dad in a remix of Kodak Black’s song “Roll In Peace.”“Pulling up in the Panamera with the pink slip so you know it’s mine / My daddy ain’t buy it, he left me in private and tried to come back when he seen I was shining but f**k him,” Danielle rapped. Yeah, she for sure has the rapper lingo down pat. We can’t wait to see what comes next from Danielle, especially with this level of success so soon!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Danielle's reaction to breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 list?

