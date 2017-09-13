Aaliyah, Troy Gentry & More Stars Who Tragically Died In Flight Accidents

We’re still so heartbroken over Troy Gentry’s death in a helicopter crash on Sept. 8, but sadly, he’s not the first celebrity to die in an aviation accident.

Troy Gentry was tragically killed at just 50 years old when his helicopter crashed just short of the Flying W Airport runway in Medford, New Jersey on Sept. 8. The Montgomery Gentry singer was traveling to a concert in New Jersey when the aircraft went down, killing him and the pilot. The helicopter was hovering above the airport for several minutes after experiencing “mechanical issues,” and the pilot decided to wait for the fire department to arrive before attempting to land. Unfortunately, the copter went down before the emergency crews could get there. Troy’s bandmate, Eddie Montgomery, was not on-board when the accident occurred, but is obviously devastated about what happened.

Unfortunately, the story of a celebrity dying in an aviation crash is all too familiar. The most notable, probably, is Aaliyah, who was just 22 years old when she passed away on Aug. 25, 2001. The R&B singer was traveling from the Bahamas to Florida with a music video crew, and the plane they were taking was smaller than the aircraft they arrived in. It crashed and exploded just 200 feet from the runway, killing all nine people on-board.

In 1977, two members of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd, along with a backup singer and assistant road manager for the band, died when their private plane crashed after running out of fuel. The plane was traveling from South Carolina to Louisiana, and was near the end of its journey when it went down in Mississippi. Along with the four band/crew members, the pilot and co-pilot also died, although there were 20 survivors of the crash.

Click through the gallery above to read about these horrifying stories and more celebrities who were tragically killed in aviation accidents.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for the victims of these tragic accidents in the comments section below.