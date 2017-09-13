Hottest PDA Pics Of Summer 2017: Selena Gomez & The Weeknd & More Couples Heat Up This Season

Summer lovin’, had them a blast! Celeb couples are just like the rest of us — when the weather gets hot, so do their love lives! Here are the seamiest PDA pics from summer 2017 from couples like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd and more!

Some couples are quite shy when it comes to puckering up in front of the camera. But all you really need to get a celebrity couple going is to add in a little heat. We are talking weather-wise, and yes, that means that when summertime hits PDA pics start pouring out in droves! Every hot couple, from Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, to Gigi Hadid, 21, and Zayn Malik, 24, just can’t seem to keep their hands off their sweetheart this summer! Click here to see the cutest pics of Selena and The Weeknd.

Of course that doesn’t mean the youngins are the only ones who got in on the summer lovin’ action in 2017! Check out the gallery above and you will find that celebrity lovers like Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Alex Rodriguez, 42; Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47; and Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, have all all cozied up for the cameras. When it comes to love, if you are in the limelight, you have two choices: hide it or flaunt it. And it looks like most of these couples would rather spend the precious time they have together hanging on each other!

In the gallery you will see everything from tame red carpet kisses, like the one Ariel Winter, 19, gave to boyfriend Levi Meaden, 29, to steamy public licks on the face, like the one Bella Thorne, 19, gave to her new beau Blackbear, 26. Hey, everyone celebrates love in their own way, so we’re not judging! We’re just glad they all got in some fun smooches and cuddles this summer!

