Can you say TWINNING?! Catherina Zeta-Jones stopped by Michael Kors’ NYFW show with her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, and the 14-year-old was totally her mini-me! See the stunning pics of the duo, here.

What a dream team! Catherine Zeta-Jones, 47, brought her stunning daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 14, to the highly anticipated Michael Kors New York Fashion Week presentation on Sept. 12. We were stunned by how similar they look! Of course, both ladies are absolutely beautiful, and they were totally twinning on the carpet. Click here to see more pics of the mother-daughter duo and the other stars at the event.

It’s hard to believe that Catherine is Carys’ mother, since she looks so vibrant and young! Cat was rocking a gorgeous draped little black dress with a plunging neckline. She made the look a little big edgier with a black leather belt, matching strappy sandals, and a cool stack of silver rings. Carys definitely inherited her mom’s amazing sense of style (and perfect, luscious hair.) She was wearing a simple off-the shoulder black sweater and yellow mini-skirt. It was fresh, young, and totally fun! Both ladies went for subtle makeup to show off their natural beauty. Like mother, like daughter!

Catherine definitely showed her mini-me a good time on the girls’ night out. The pair sat front row for Michael’s show, alongside other superstars like Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman — the foursome even posed for some pics! Meanwhile, they got to watch A+ models like Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, and Kate Upton stomp down the runway from just feet away. We’re sure Carys’ high school friends will lose their minds when she tells them about that!

HollywoodLifers, are you as obsessed as this twinning duo as we are? Let us know!