Carrie Ann Inaba & Robb Derringer Split: ‘DWTS’ Judge’s Engagement Is Reportedly Off

Oh, no! A new report claims that ‘DWTS’ judge Carrie Ann Inaba is back on the market after splitting from her fiancé, Robb Derringer.

Nine months after getting engaged, Carrie Ann Inaba, 49, and her boyfriend, Robb Derringer, 50, have called it quits, says PEOPLE. Speculation of a split begin on September 7, when Carrie posted a cryptic message on Instagram that read: “Just when I think I have learned the way to live, life changes.” Carrie captioned the image with a broken heart emoji and the prayer hands emoji, leading fans to send their love and support in comments. Days later Carrie joined her friend and former DWTS alum, Kristi Yamaguchi, in Hawaii for an event. The report claims that Carrie was there without Robb and missing one very important piece of jewelry: her engagement ring.

Pictures on Carrie’s Instagram show that she had her mom by her side for the trip. One cute selfie shows Carrie and her mom smiling on the beach, and her caption reveals that they dipped their toes in the ocean before heading home. She also added the hashtag “#FamilyFirst”, which is sweet but also seems to suggest she’s leaning on loved ones during this difficult time. While Carrie herself has yet to confirm the news, the speculation continues as she flies solo on social media — especially without her ring. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Carrie’s rep for comment, so please stay tuned for updates on this sad news.

In more exciting news, especially for Carrie, Dancing With The Stars is getting ready to return with a star-studded cast. The new season will premiere on September 18, and HollywoodLife.com was fortunate enough to speak to some of the contestants beforehand. Check out one of our interviews below:

