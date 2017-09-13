Blac Chyna Poaches Tyga’s Producer To Kickstart Her Rap Career: ‘She’s Aiming High’

Blac Chyna has ‘stolen’ Tyga’s producer and mentor Mally Mall to work on her debut album, as sources claim in a Sept. 13 report. So is Chyna about to become the next big rap star? Here’s what we know!

Blac Chyna, 29, has recruited Mally Mall — AKA the guy who discovered Tyga — to launch her music career, TMZ reports. Her upcoming debut hip-hop album will “feature a bunch of big-name rappers” including Yo Gotti, Tory Lanez, Jeremih and Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee (who was spotted with Chyna in the studio per this video) as sources tell the site. Chyna also snapped a photo of her and highly-coveted producer/Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Floyd “A1” Bentley in the studio! Not bad.

The Rob & Chyna star has been recording what sources refer to as “poetry music,” and she’ll be both rapping and singing, according to the report. Chyna rapping? We’re not sure we’ll ever be ready — or that we even want to.

Anyway, Chyna shared several photos of her in the studio on Sept. 12, only using cryptic emojis as captions, and we can’t forget how news broke in August that she reportedly signed a record contract. Calling it now: she’s going to name her album The Dream. Don’t you think that’d be perfect?

Meanwhile, Chyna and her ex Rob Kardashian, 30, are entangled in a nasty custody battle over their daughter Dream…but you can catch up on that here.

