Ariel Winter Looks Hotter Than Ever In Skintight White Dress For BF’s Birthday Dinner

Happy birthday, Levi Meaden! Ariel Winter, 19, celebrated her boyfriend’s 30th birthday in style on September 11, heading out to his huge bash at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills in style. Levi and Ariel, who started dating in December 2016 and live together in Los Angeles, looked thrilled for their date night, and Ariel was dressed to the nines for the happy occasion! The Modern Family star stunned in a white satin minidress that flaunted all of her curves. The sleek, spaghetti-strap dress showed off ample cleavage, too. Bottom line: girl looked amazing.

Ariel’s outfit was completed by strappy black heels and a silver clutch. Love it! Ariel’s head over heels in love with Levi, and she made that clear in a sweet birthday message on Instagram. She posted an adorable pic showing her kissing Levi’s cheek, captioned: “Happy 30th my love💘Every single second I spend with you I fall more in love. I couldn’t be more grateful to be your partner in crime. You are the most incredible man, and I love you more than absolutely anything. I can’t wait to celebrate you💗 Here’s to many, many more birthdays together”.

Aww! The last time we saw Ariel and Levi together was when paps spotted them totally making out outside their LA home on August 22! Um, a little privacy, please? Their (sort of) PDA was so cute. In the photo captured of the lovely moment, Levi is pulling Ariel in close by the waist for a huge kiss. They don’t think anyone’s watching, so it’s clear that they’re showing legitimate affection. These two are in love!

