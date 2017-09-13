More than three years after Andi Dorfman sent Chris Soules home on ‘The Bachelorette,’ the pair reunited for a one-on-one date in New York City — and it was the second time in just three days that they hung out!

Chris Soules was in New York City for the weekend, and he reunited with a former flame, Andi Dorfman, while in town! First, the pair attended fellow Bachelor nation star, Sharleen Joynt’s, wedding on Sept. 8, where they sat right next to each other. Then, the 35-year-old stuck around for a few days, and was photographed dining at The Dubliner with Andi on Sept. 10! It’s unclear if the pair spent the entire weekend together, or just decided to catch up after the wedding at lunch, but we’re totally feeling nostalgic for season 10 of The Bachelorette after seeing this new pic.

On Andi’s season of the show in 2014, Chris finished in third place, behind her runner-up, Nick Viall, and winner, Josh Murray. Andi and Josh split less than a year after getting engaged, and she relocated to the Big Apple to move on from the breakup. Meanwhile, Chris went on to become the Bachelor, but ended his engagement to Whitney Bischoff after just a few months in May 2015. This reunion between Chris and Andi was reportedly strictly platonic, with a source telling TMZ that the two are “just friends,” but who knows what could happen, right!?

Unfortunately, if there were any romantic vibes between these exes, it won’t be so easy to start a relationship at this time. After all, Chris was charged with a felony hit-and-run in May after his car crashed into a tractor, killing the man on the other vehicle, and he has to stay in Iowa while awaiting his Jan. 18, 2018 trial. He even had to get the court’s permission just to attend Sharleen’s wedding in New York, according to TMZ.

