Katy Tur: 5 Things To Know About The NBC News Reporter & ‘Unbelievable’ Author

Katy Tur had a front row seat to Donald Trump’s campaign, and now the 33-year-old reporter the President once called a ‘third-rate journalist’ is telling the world ALL about it in her detailed memoir.

1.) Before releasing her book, Katy Tur was best known as a reporter for NBC News. She joined the local NBC affiliate in 2009, then rose to the national network where she covered huge stories like Cory Monteith‘s death and the search for MH-370. Prior to joining the NBC family, Katy reported for a number of different networks such as KTLA in Los Angeles, News 12 Brooklyn, New York’s WPIX and FOX 5. Katy was also a “storm chaser” for The Weather Channel, with all of these reporting jobs leading her to eventually cover the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

2.) Katy’s book is all about her eyewitness account of the Trump campaign. “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History”, is Katy’s extremely detailed and raw account of the bullying she endured as a reporter covering Trump’s race to the White House. The book’s synopsis reads: “Katy Tur lived out of a suitcase for a year and a half, following Trump around the country, powered by packets of peanut butter and kept clean with dry shampoo. She visited forty states with the candidate, made more than 3,800 live television reports, and tried to endure a gazillion loops of Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer — a Trump rally playlist staple.”

3.) Trump went toe-to-toe a number of times with Katy during his campaign. At a rally in July 2016, he told Katy to “be quiet” after she questioned him for saying he wanted Russia to to find more of Hillary Clinton’s emails, per Politico. “Be quiet, I know you want to, you know, save her,” Donald said to Katy as he brought up “crooked” Hillary and the reporter attempted to ask follow up questions. Sadly, this wasn’t the first time Donald called out Katy by name — and it wouldn’t be the last.

4.) Katy made headlines after Trump singled her out for absolutely no reason during a rally. In November 2016, Donald addressed Katy by first name at a rally in Florida, taunting her as his supporters cheered wildly. “We have massive crowds. They’re something happening. They’re not reporting it. Katy, you’re not reporting it, Katy,” Donald said into the mic out of nowhere. “But there’s something happening, Katy. There’s something happening, Katy.” In the video, which you can see below, Donald points to the press bin — seemingly pointing at Katy.

5.) In an op-ed for Glamour magazine, Katy revealed a more personal side of herself by telling the story of her parents. Bob and Marika Tur are legends when it comes to local news reporting, especially in Los Angeles. She revealed that in 185, while most KTLA reporters were on strike, her parents turned on their colleagues and continued working. A few months later they leased a helicopter, which led them to doing some game-changing news coverage. For example, it was Katy’s dad, Bob, who got the scoop for Sean Penn and Madonna‘s 1985 wedding — later selling the photos for six figures. And it was Katy’s dad again who declared live on the air in 1992 that the LAPD had abandoned the city during the violent riots as he hovered approximately 70 feet above the ground.

