Issa Rae: 5 Things To Know About The Newest Gorgeous CoverGirl

It’s official: ‘Insecure’ star, Issa Rae, has been named the new CoverGirl! Here’s everything you need to know about the stunning up and comer.

1.) Issa Rae, 32, is so multi-talented it’s insane. She’s an actor, writer, director, producer and the creator of a web series. In case you lost track, that means she has a grand total of five careers in the entertainment business — all of which are usually happening at the same time. While you might know her best as the new face of CoverGirl, she’s also the breakout star of HBO’s comedy, Insecure. Wait, does being the new face of CoverGirl also make her a model? I guess we can now tally that career number up to six.

2.) Issa announced her CoverGirl status with an emotional Instagram post. “I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head,” Issa captioned a photo of her getting CoverGirl ready in black-and-white. “Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come.” The beauty brand also shared an image of Issa from her photo shoot, gushing over how she is “everything” and how they are so “honored” to have her on board. So sweet!

3.) Becoming a CoverGirl means everything to Issa, which she explained in a statement. “My character is ever-evolving, and makeup is a tool to help transform my persona – whether for a role I play in content that I produce, or the different roles I take on in my life,” the actress said, via Billboard. “Becoming a COVERGIRL means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways. This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others.”

4.) Issa’s breakout came from her hit YouTube series, ‘Awkward Black Girl’. She created the web series and it premiered in 2011, following the main character, “J” played by Issa, and the uncomfortable positions she found herself in with love interests and co-workers alike. The series ended up going viral, and Issa was able to raise money to keep it going via a Kickstarter campaign. In 2013 the series won a Shorty Award, and now Issa’s show, Insecure, is loosely based off of it.

5.) Believe it or not, Issa Rae is not her birth name. Issa’s full name is Jo-Issa Rae Dopp. The name Jo-Issa is a combination of her grandmothers names, Joyce and Isseu. As for Rae, it’s not only Issa’s middle name but originally belonged to her aunt who was an artist. Very sweet.

