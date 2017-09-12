Fibromyalgia: 5 Things To Know About Lady Gaga’s Extremely Painful Illness

Lady Gaga gets candid in her new Netflix documentary, ‘Five Foot Two’, where she reveals her fibromyalgia diagnosis in painful scenes. Here’s everything to know about the chronic illness.

Lady Gaga, 31, is one of the many people who suffers from fibromyalgia. The Joanne singer sheds light on her experience with the illness in her new documentary, Five Foot Two, which hits Netflix on Sept. 22. Her docu is the first time she admits the emotional diagnosis, where in some scenes, Gaga appears to be in severe pain during doctor visits. “Do I look pathetic?” she asks in one scene, putting her hands over her face, covering her tears. “I’m so embarrassed.” While we wait to receive the full backstory in Five Foot Two, here is everything to know about fibromyalgia.

1. What is fibromyalgia? — In the short, fibromyalgia is widespread muscle pain and tenderness. In more technical terms, it is a disorder of widespread muscular pains throughout the body accompanied by fatigue, sleep memory and mood issues. To be considered “widespread pain” the pain must be on both sides of the body and above the waist. Women are more likely to develop fibromyalgia than men. Many individuals who are diagnosed with the illness typically suffer from tension headaches, anxiety and/or depression.

2. What causes the illness? — Doctors have been unable to pinpoint exactly what causes fibromyalgia. Nonetheless, there are numerous components that may be triggers, such as: genetics [fibromyalgia often runs in families], injections and physical [example: car accident] or emotional trauma.

3. What are the symptoms? — Symptoms of fibromyalgia are similar, if not the same as the factors that accompany the illness — fatigue [lack of sleep; tiredness; restlessness] widespread pain, and cognitive difficulties, other wise known as “fibro fog” [the ability to focus and concentrate mentally].

4. Is there a cure? — No. However, fibromyalgia can be treated.

5. How is fibromyalgia treated? — While there is no cure for fibromyalgia, there are a variety of medication [which should be prescribed by your doctor] the can help to regulate or control symptoms. Exercise, rest and reducing stress can help with the illness.

Understanding via the Mayo Clinic was used in this article. HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.