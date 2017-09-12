Barcelona Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match Online

Now, isn’t this wild. Barcelona kicks off the new Champions League season by playing the team that eliminated them last year: Juventus! The Sept. 12 game kicks off at 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss it!

It’s funny how things just seem to work out in soccer. FC Barcelona will kick off the group stage of the 2017-18 Champions League by repeating the game that sent them packing from last year’s quarterfinals. The blaugrana meets Juventus in the middle of Camp Nou in their fist group play game. Will history repeat? Or will Lionel Messi, 30, help avenge the loss by leading his team to victory over Paulo Dybala, 23, and the rest of Juve? What a way to start things off. No fan better miss this match.

Quick reminder: after pulling off the biggest comeback in Champions League history by defeating Paris Saint-Germain with a 6-1 victory (thus advancing on a 6-5 aggregate win) Barcelona seemed to run out of gas. Juventus embarrassed Barca by blanking them in the first leg, 3-0. Though it seemed like Barcelona could perform another miracle, it just wasn’t meant to be. Juventus held Barca to a 0-0 draw in the second leg, eliminating the Catalans from the competition. Juventus would eventually lose the Champions League to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid would also snatch La Liga’s crown out of Barcelona’s hands, feeding them a healthy diet of disappointment. Juve feasted on victory, easily winning their sixth consecutive Serie A title (and their 33 th championship overall.) They would also take home the Coppa Italia, blanking Lazio, 2-0. While they didn’t win the treble, Juventus ended their season with more silverware than Barcelona. In fact, Barca kept losing, even into the offseason.

Neymar, 25, said “adios” to his team and “Bonjour” to PSG. Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembélé, 20, from Borussia Dortmund (per The Guardian) hoping he can fit in the Neymar-shaped hole left in Barca’s offense. Though, Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, 30, were affectionately called “MSN.” Will they call them “Lionel-Osmane-Luis” aka LOL? Well that would be hilarious. See? The way soccer works out is hilarious.

