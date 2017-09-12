Usher & Blake Shelton Perform Touching ‘Stand By Me’ Duet For ‘Hand In Hand’ Telethon

No, we won’t be afraid, Blake Shelton and Usher! The two artists sang a haunting duet during the ‘Hand in Hand’ hurricane relief telethon that has left us totally shaken. See the performance here!

Blake Shelton, 41, and Usher, 38, certainly know how to tug at our heart strings! The country music crooner and hip hop artist teamed up for one of the most touching performances given during the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon on Sept. 12. The unlikely pairing used their beautiful voices to harmonize on Ben E. King‘s classic song, “Stand By Me.” Needless to say, we were bawling our eyes out by the end of their performance. Seriously, take all our money that we haven’t already given to the hurricane relief effort! You can watch the telethon live right here!

We weren’t the only ones to be wowed by Usher and Blake’s amazing duet. Fans of both country music and R&B took to Twitter to express their love for the singers and gush over the perfect match-up. “‘Oh, I won’t be afraid. Just as long as you stand. Stand by me.’ ❤️🙏🎶 #StandByMe #HandInHand,” one user tweeted. “That @Usher and @blakeshelton performance had me in tears #HandInHand,” another wrote. “Love hearing @Usher & @blakeshelton Sing together ! They’re already bringing hope to many 💛! #HandinHand #HurricaneIrmaAftermath,” another tweeted. Though Blake’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47, was not at his side during the performance, she did participate in the telethon and we know she must have been proud of his amazing rendition!

Clearly these two artists, who do have a friendly relationship from when Usher acted as a coach on The Voice, are inspiring fans everywhere and we hope that means they will be donating whatever they can to the benefit! The victims of both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma need every little bit of help they can get. Some of them have lost everything important to them, and Usher, Blake Shelton, Beyonce, Justin Beiber, and more stars involved with the Hand in Hand telethon are doing what they can to make things right again! Click here to see pics from Hurricane Irma.

