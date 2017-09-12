T.I. Claps Back At ‘Vindictive’ Wendy Williams’ After She Discusses His ‘Tough Times’ With Tiny

Woof. T.I. went OFF on Wendy Williams in a new Instagram post, calling her ‘vindictive’ all while deciding to ‘spare’ her the judgement and shade he claims she throws at him and others daily. You have GOT to see this.

T.I., 36, is not here for being judged by anyone these days — especially Wendy Williams, 53. The rapper decided to spill the tea on the television host with a lengthy Instagram rant, in which he calls her out for being a “judge” when it comes to other peoples lives. This appears to be a pretty obvious response to Wendy openly discussing the “tough times” she believes he and his wife, Tiny, have been having. The interesting part? T.I. claims he isn’t going to judge her in return, but instead show her mercy and hope that she follows his lead. “Ok now as much shit as this sister talk about people… (Myself included),” T.I. wrote. “I know what y’all expect. But I’m not gon do the obvious & fye her ass up. NOPE!!!” Click HERE to see his Instagram rant in full.

The caption was attached to a 3-way image of Wendy in a tiny black string bikini on the beach. T.I. went on to say, “I’m gon be respectful because regardless of her flaws she’s still a independent black business woman that’s had to fight her way through life to get where she is. JUST LIKE THE PEOPLE SHE JUDGES DAILY!!!” T.I. says his approach is an attempt to inspire Wendy not to be so “malicious” or “vindictive” when she is talking about celebrities. Unfortunately T.I.’s fans weren’t interested in following his lead, leaving a number of extremely rude comments about Wendy on his post. One follower joked that the pictures were an adult diaper ad, while another suggested that Wendy was “too skinny” and needed to eat a handful of cheeseburgers. Ouch.

