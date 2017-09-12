We’re finally getting a sneak peek at former ‘Daily Show’ correspondent Jordan Klepper’s new late night program ‘The Opposition’ and the video is hilarious. We’ve got him grilling both Trump fans and haters, right here.

So is this the new Colbert Report? Comedy Central has been looking for a worthy follow-up to The Daily Show and they think they’ve struck gold by giving star correspondent Jordan Klepper his own program. The 38-year-old’s new show The Opposition debuts right after TDS weeknights at 11:30pm EST starting on Sept. 25, and we’re getting a sneak peek and what’s in store. The network promised that it would be a satire targeting the media on both the right and left when it comes to noisy news issues, and Jordan is kicking things off by attending a Donald Trump rally to mock both his supporters, haters and the news machine covering it.

He pretends to side with Trump fans at the rally, getting them all riled up about how Hillary Clinton, 69, is still public enemy number one and needs to go to jail. He even starts a petition to impeach her — which is impossible since she lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump — and everyone he talks to happily goes along with it thinking it is a great idea! “This is why we need an informed public who takes action,” he tells one supporter who gladly signs on to the cause, not realizing that he’s mocking her total ignorance. See pics from 2017’s new fall TV shows.

While it’s unclear what the format of the show will be — with the host at a desk or segments featuring his brilliant field work strung together — he’s taking no prisoners on either side of the aisle. In getting the word out about his show, he tells Trump supporters that his new program is “anti mainstream, anti globalist, anti Soros, anti Oprah‘s book club.” He even interviews two young men — one who is African-American — and responds by telling them “You’re voting against your own interests, it’s the American way,” and they respond “yes, exactly” not realizing he totally just insulted the pair. On man, we can’t wait to see more!

