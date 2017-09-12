Ted Cruz ‘Likes’ A Porn Tweet & Zach Braff & More Celebs Are Totally Trolling Him For It

The Internet is having an absolute field day after seeing a tweet about porn pop up under the ‘likes’ tab on Ted Cruz’s Twitter feed! Now, even celebrities are joining in to make fun of of the politician…

Ted Cruz may want to be a bit more careful about what buttons he hits while he’s scrolling Twitter. Users noticed quite an interesting post listed under the Texas Senator’s ‘likes’ on Sept. 11 — a two minute porn video posted by the account @SexuallPosts! The ‘like’ was deleted fairly quickly, and Ted’s spokeswoman took to Twitter to try and clear things up. “The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” she wrote. However, the screen grabs had already been taken, and it didn’t take long for the Internet to catch onto this now-viral story.

Thousands of people began tweeting about Ted’s porn ‘like,’ including celebrities like Zach Braff and Billy Eichner, whose reactions you can check out below. The @SexuallPosts Twitter account also got in on the joke, changing the account bio to, “Follow for the Same Porn @TedCruz watches,” with a wink face emoji. The account also sent a personal tweet to Ted to thank him for watching. LOL!

It’s still not clear whether or not Ted actually liked this tweet on his own, or if a staffer running his account was behind it. Either way, it’s certainly gotten people talking ALL morning long, and you have to check out these hilarious celeb reactions here:

Ted Cruz will say he got hacked, but… pic.twitter.com/VL3nAKOTc2 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 12, 2017

Only thing about Ted Cruz that I relate to. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 12, 2017

Me showing up to the Ted Cruz likes porn party. pic.twitter.com/Qv1X2dDOGW — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 12, 2017

ted cruz liking porn on twitter on 9/11 is wild there's literally no way we don't live in the matrix — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) September 12, 2017

When you see why Ted Cruz is trending… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7wb6FtRTp1 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) September 12, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Ted liking this racy tweet was an accident? Or was he totally looking at the porn page?! Sound off in the comments section below!