Sofia Carson, 24, and Cameron Boyce, 18, on upcoming episodes of Marvel’s Spider-Man? How did we get so lucky? In our EXCLUSIVE photo, the Descendants 2 stars hit up the recording studio for Marvel to provide voice to the characters that will be featured in new episodes of the hit Disney XD show. Sofia and Cameron pull Peter Parker’s iconic web-slinging move, and we can’t handle the cuteness. The stars, best known for their roles as VKs Evie and Carlos in the Descendants movies, will be voicing villainous characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Sofia is voicing the wicked role of Keemia, the estranged daughter of iconic Spider-Man villain, Sandman. Keemia is smart, cunning, and vengeful. She also possesses superpowers! Cameron will be taking on the role of Herman Schultz, a.k.a. the Shocker, a driven young scientist who creates new, wearable technology with his best friend Clayton Cole. Cameron’s character has already appeared on the show!

Sofia will guest star on the Sept. 16 episode of Marvel’s Spider-Man, will air 7:00 a.m. ET on Disney XD. In the episode, Spider-Man meets the powerful, yet uncontrollable Sandman and helps him reunite with his estranged daughter with the help of the Venom symbiote. This episode is part of three episodes premiering back-to-back on Sept. 16 from 7:00-8:30 am on Disney XD.

Both Sofia and Cameron are coming off one incredible summer. Descendants 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2015’s Descendants, was a monster hit when it premiered in July 2017. We’re still crossing our fingers that a Descendants 3 will happen in the near future!

