Amanda Stanton Calls Out Robby Hayes For Cheating — & She’s Sharing The Receipts

Remember that time Amanda Stanton said she believed Robby Hayes when he said he didn’t cheat? Well after the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ finale, she took to social media, and it doesn’t sound like that’s the case.

In case you missed it, Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton did not end up together after Bachelor in Paradise, although they did briefly date after the finale. On the reunion show, she admitted that she “felt like he hung out with me when it was convenient for him,” and that she “gave him probably 20 chances.” She said that he didn’t do anything, but wasn’t ready for love.

When he came out on stage, twins Emily and Haley Ferguson butted into the conversation, claiming that there were rumors Robby had cheated on Amanda when on a work trip in Colorado and that they had seen a photo of him with another girl. “They were pictures of me close to a girl but I was not, by any means, unfaithful,” Robby said.

Amanda then chimed in, saying, “The picture did look like y’all were making out. Let’s be honest. It looked like it.” However, she then said, “If you’re saying you didn’t, I believe you. You were there. Not me. But it did look like it.” Well maybe she doesn’t believe him. After the episode aired, she posted the photo in question with an epic Taylor Swift quote: “Look what you made me do.”

Look what you made me do 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5TCuv8Xtj4 — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) September 12, 2017

Shots fired. After that, Robby took to Twitter with a very long explanation. “While I won’t be one to resort to vicious social media attacks, at the finale, I felt like I was sitting next to a stranger. I’ll never understand why there’s such a desperate need to represent an ‘innocent persona’ and resort to allowing allegations that are blatantly untrue be said about me by ‘the twins’ while one sits back and ‘unknowingly’ watches these malicious attacks continue against me,” he wrote in a lengthy statement. “That’s not the behavior or accountability I expect from someone that ‘CLAIMS’ they care about me and was open to developing an ‘ACTUAL’ relationship,” he said. “I’ve upheld their names both publicly and privately with respect, regardless of the several ongoing THREATS I received.”

He then said that he’s always kept his “interactions appropriate” when in a relationship, before once again, shading Amanda, as well as the twins. “History is repeatedly showing that some people thrive off of using the media and their ‘army’ to manipulate viewers to place one-sided blame, constantly play the ‘victim’ and use their friends to try and assassinate one’s character. Your story-line is getting OLD; at some point it’s just on YOU to stop living a double-life, and at this point, everyone sees through it. God bless.”

When someone tweeted at him that the twins were awful, he responded, writing “You mean the puppets?” He also retweeted (then unretweeted) a tweet calling out Amanda for leaving her kids at home. Fans naturally took Amanda’s side, and called him out for mom-shaming her. Amanda then retweeted them — like the below.

@RobbyHHayes that implies that you are blatantly insulting @amandastantonnn , Emily, Jason and any other parent on the show. Pure disrespect pic.twitter.com/DHqgDrCybV — Bachelor Fan (@BachelorFann) September 12, 2017

