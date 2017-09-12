Deaf ‘AGT’ Singer Mandy Harvey Channels Adele In Mind Blowing Performance

What a talent! Deaf singer Mandy Harvey has the voice of an angel and used it to perform an original song called ‘Release Me’ on ‘AGT.’ Simon Cowell even compared it to when he first heard Adele sing!

Now THIS is why we need shows like America’s Got Talent, as its given jazz and pop singer/songwriter Mandy Harvey a chance to shine! The deaf 29-year-old performed a haunting ballad on Sept 12 in the semifinal round that she wrote herself called “Release Me,” and it was so chillingly good! Accompanied only by a piano, her brilliant voice was the highlight as she soared to her highest notes. She even used sign language as she sang lyrics, and it came across so graceful and subtle. The audience gave the Colorado resident a standing ovation and judge Simon Cowell, 57, compared her to Adele!

Now we know how much of a fan Simon is, as he gave his golden buzzer to Mandy during the audition rounds. He absolutely gushed about her appearance, telling her “The vocal, the song, the delivery, the performance, was about as good as anything I’ve seen or heard on any of these shows.” Considering he’s been a judge on American Idol and The X-Factor in both the U.S. and U.K., that is one MASSIVE compliment. “It was honestly breathtaking,” he continued.

“I’m going to say this because I think other people are going to be thinking this, but this reminds me of the first time I ever heard Adele sing. And I remember thinking ‘This girl is going to be a star’ and that’s exactly how I felt just there,” he said, gesturing toward Mandy and telling her she was “amazing.” Click here for pics from AGT season 12.

Howie Mandel, 61, told her she “makes music more powerful than it is” because she’s unable to hear her own incredible voice. Mel B, 42, said that her performance was “so powerful. More powerful than you could ever, ever imagine.” Heidi Klum, 44, told Mandy that “It was the perfect song for your voice” and that “This was your best performance yet.” While they weren’t as effusive as Simon, Mandy’s a total hit among the judges. Now we just have to see what American thinks when they vote!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mandy will go on to win AGT? If not, who is your favorite act?