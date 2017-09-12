‘RHOM’ Lisa Hochstein Slammed For Posting Pic Of Her Family Fleeing Miami In Private Plane

Lisa Hochstein is on the social media chopping block after fans claimed she gloated over her ability to escape Hurricane Irma in a private plane. After she was labeled a ‘vapid a–hole,’ Lisa hit back at her haters!

Real Housewives of Miami star, Lisa Hochstein, came under fire on Sept. 9, after she escaped Hurricane Irma with her family, including their two dogs in a private plane. Lisa, who appeared on RHOM before its 2016 cancellation, posed for an Instagram photo in front of a private plane with her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein, their son, Logan and their two dogs. The photo garnered negative attention and backlash, where Twitter and Instagram users wrote that she was “tone deaf” and “inconsiderate.”

Her former RHOM co-star Joanna Krupa, 38, even joined in on the commentary. However, Joanna did not name any names. “All those A holes posting and showing off w their private jets in Miami, why don’t u offer help families and animals that can’t get out?” Joanna wrote on Twitter on Sept. 7. She added, “Otherwise stop posting and showing off when people and animals are being left behind during this catastrophic hurricane. Idiots !”

Soon after the extreme wave of harsh comments, Lisa took to Instagram to explain herself. In response, Lisa updated the caption of her original post, where she addressed it to “all of these ignorant people leaving nasty comments.” Read her full caption, below.

“UPDATE: to all of these ignorant people leaving nasty comments… this post is for my friends, family and fans who were concerned about us, begged us to get out and wanted updates on our well being. Although it’s no ones business we were not the only ones in this plane. Every seat was occupied and my son had to sit in my lap. There were no commercial flights out of Miami at this point. EVERYONE IS POSTING ON SM about how they escaped! This happens to be mine and I don’t need to apologize or hide to ANYONE ABOUT HOW WE DO SO.”

Lisa then explained another reason they flew private — “We also did not have paper work for our dogs to fly commercial as every vet was closed and every flight was booked and there is no way in hell we would leave them behind. Fortunately we were able to get a plane to take them with us.”

For all of her haters, she continued — “Anyone with nasty comments needs to back off get off my page and worry about yourself and how you can help others instead if wasting your energy on attacking me. And to the other commenters about me “abandoning” my friends in my house; they weren’t any guests that happened to just be there already, they are friends who just didn’t have a proper safe place to stay who live in Miami and I figured mine would be safer for them so I offered for them to come on over! So take your comments and shove them up your; THANK YOU to all of my family and friends who have reached out to help, offer a place to stay, offer help to get out of Miami or just checked on us! And I’m sorry if I haven’t gotten back to all of you! But I will; We weren’t originally going to leave partly because of the dogs and a few other things….and waited until the last minute when we realized that this thing wasn’t slowing down which definitely made it difficult to get out.”

Lisa ended her long passage with prayers for everyone who was hit by Hurricane Irma. She added that her family housed individuals that were not safe in their own homes. “I’m praying for everyone who already has been devastated by this hurricane and pray that Somehow by a miracle Florida is not hit so hard. We did not want to risk it with our little angel Logan. And YES we let some friends stay at our home because it’s a little safer then theirs! They will be fine!!! Material things can be replaced lives cannot; #staysafe”.

