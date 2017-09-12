Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: Tantric Sex & More Ways She Keeps Their Love Life Sizzling

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth aren’t even married yet and already she’s thinking of ways to keep their relationship spicy. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY all Miley’s sexy tricks!

Just because you’re engaged, doesn’t mean you’re dead! Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, plan on tying the knot (someday) but they are never planning on letting go of their steamy sex life. A friend of the “Malibu” singer’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY just what the couple likes to do to keep things fresh. Well, what Miley likes to do to Liam. And yeah, it is pretty hot stuff!

“Miley is extremely confident about her skills in the bedroom,” the insider told us. “She calls herself a unicorn when it comes to sex because she really doesn’t have any hang-ups. She works hard to keep their sex life hot, she doesn’t want it to ever get stale. Out of her and Liam she’s definitely the more experimental one. Lately she’s been studying tantric sex and trying to talk Liam into learning it with her. He’s a lot more old fashioned than she is but she likes it that way, she likes being the wild child in the relationship.”

Whoa! When Miley appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Sept. 7 she got really personal about how great things are in her and Liam’s bedroom. When playing “Lady Time With Ellen and Miley” the songstress compared her and Liam’s sex life to “a commuter trip on a concord jet.” Ellen DeGeneres clarified, “that means it’s fast?” to which Miley replied, “Yeah, I’m good.” Wow. If Miley is that good, then we are sure Liam doesn’t mind her bragging about it!

September 7th, 2017: Miley plays a game with Ellen answering questions on her love life from Cosmopolitan in the 1970s. pic.twitter.com/JDyfvLdACH — . (@miamtimeline) September 7, 2017

