Lara & Eric Trump Welcome Baby Boy, Making Donald A 9-Time Grandfather

Donald Trump’s a granddad — again! The POTUS’ son, Eric, officially became a first-time father when his wife Lara gave birth to a baby boy. We can only imagine how thrilled the Trump fam must be. Get the details here!

Congrats to First Son Eric Trump, 33, and his wife Lara Trump! The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, on September 12th at 8:50 am, and we could not be happier for the entire Trump family. Donald Trump‘s newest grandchild is named Eric ‘Luke’ Trump Jr., after his father! Eric took the Twitter to announce the news in a sweet post and also shared an intimate photo kissing his newborn. The new addition makes President Donald Trump, 71, a nine-time grandfather as his three oldest children: Donald Trump Jr., 39; Ivanka Trump, 35; and now Eric all have kids of their own. What an exciting time! Click here to see pics of Donald Trump’s adorable grandkids.

Eric Jr. entered the world just after Eric was spotted leaving his New York City apartment alone, accompanied by Secret Service detail, on Monday morning. We could’ve guessed he was headed to the hospital for the birth of his first born! Eric’s siblings, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., both tweeted out their congratulations to their brother! “Welcome to the world baby boy. I can’t wait to meet you,” Ivanka wrote, while Don Jr. said, “Congrats buddy. Welcome to the club. Now that the niceties are out of the way it’s older brother revenge for that drum set to my kids.” LOL. Donald and Melania Trump have yet to comment.

Eric and Lara announced they were expecting back in March with an adorable Instagram post featuring the expectant parents along with their two beloved dogs. “Eric and I are excited to add a boy to our pack in September! 💙 #BabyTrump,” Lara captioned the sweet family photo. Soon after the big reveal, Eric and Lara spoke to People magazine, saying how excited they were about their impending parenthood. “We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool,” Eric told the publication. While Lara added, “I knew I always wanted kids someday.”

And right away, Lara knew her husband would make a fantastic father. “Eric’s going to be an amazing dad,” the new mom gushed. “The nieces and nephews love hanging with him. He’s the cool uncle. He’s watched Frozen many times.” Aw! Considering how “excited” President Trump was about the pregnancy announcement, we can bet the POTUS is just over-the-moon with the news of his grandson’s birth. “Eric’s dad was so excited,” Lara said of how Donald reacted to her pregnancy in the spring. “We were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference.” Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for new parents Lara and Eric? Congratulate the happy couple below!