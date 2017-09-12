Justin Bieber Prays For Hurricane Victims At Hand In Hand Telethon With Touching Tribute

Bieber to the rescue! Though Justin has been on a Hollywood hiatus as of late, the Biebs made sure to be present for the Hand In Hand Hurricane Relief Telethon to reach out to his fans affected by the devastating Hurricanes that have hit Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.

Justin Bieber, 23, came through for the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon in a big way. Though he’s been taking a break from the spotlight, the beloved singer still made time to lend a hand to help those affected by both Hurricane Irma & Harvey. During the telethon, Justin stood with leaders from several different religions to pray for the victims of the natural disaster. The moment was touching, powerful, and beautifully inclusive. Click to see pics of the hurricane telethon.

Justin bowed his head as the preacher prayed, begging a higher power for “compassion for all who are in need, no matter their background.” He admitted that “though we don’t yet understand the purpose of the storm, we know you will guide us through the storm.” Justin seemed touched by the prayer. He was rocking a new look, too, with his blonde hair brushed up like a porcupine, accented by a bandanna and grandpa glasses.

The telethon is surely to be a huge help in the hurricane relief effort and it shows the power of compassion to see such stars as his ex Selena Gomez, Drake, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Jamie Foxx come together to help. As producer and Bieber’s manger Scooter Braun explained, it’s really the least we can all do in this time of need. “I think the whole point of what we’re trying to say with this telethon is that the devastation of the hurricane means we need to help each other — but it doesn’t stop or end there,” he said to Billboard before the telethon. “It’s an opportunity for all of us to come together and remember a year of where there’s been so much talk of hatred and division, that push comes to shove, we as a people come together. And we have to get back to that idea.”

