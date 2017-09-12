Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Son, 21, Arrested: Allegedly Threatened Roommate With Knife

Nicholas Van Varenberg, the 21-year-old son of Jean-Claude Van Damme, was reportedly arrested in Arizona on Sept. 10 after he allegedly held his roommate at knifepoint. Here’s what we know so far.

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s youngest son, Nicholas Van Varenberg, 21, was arrested in Tempe, Arizona on Sept. 10, according to TMZ. Cops were reportedly called on the 21-year-old after he punched an elevator in his building and injured his hand, but the police left the scene after a brief questioning of Nicholas and his roommate. However, the site reports that 20 minutes later, Nicholas’ roommate fled the apartment and alleged that Jean-Claude’s son held him at knifepoint because he was mad that the unidentified roomate opened the door for the cops earlier on.

The roommates allegations were enough for cops to issue a search of the apartment, where they found the weapon, along with marijuana, inside, TMZ reports. That’s when Nicholas was reportedly arrested for aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jean-Claude has yet to comment on his son’s shocking arrest, and TMZ does not have any information about whether or not the 21-year-old was able to post bail.

Nicholas is set to make his acting debut in the 2017 film Kickboxer: Retaliation, which his famous father also stars in. His mother is actress Darcy LaPier, who was Jean-Claude’s fourth wife. While he was married to Darcy in the mid 90s, and she was pregnant with Nicholas, Jean-Claude had an affair with Kylie Minogue. However, Darcy was not made aware of this until he admitted it publicly in 2012. Still, Nicholas’ parents’ relationship lasted only a few years, and Jean-Claude remarried his third wife, Gladys Portugues, in 1999. We will update this story about Nicholas if any new information becomes available.

