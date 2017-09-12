Janet Jackson Felt Like ‘A Prisoner in Her Own Home’ During Marriage, Claims Brother Randy

Janet Jackson’s brother Randy has made some concerning claims about the way her ex husband Wissam Al Mana treated the pop star toward the end of their relationship. Janet felt like a ‘prisoner’ living with the businessman.

Janet Jackson’s brother Randy Jackson described how Janet felt end of her relationship with Wissam Al Mana, 42, in a new interview. Randy opened up to People about the many reasons Janet felt she needed to get out of her marriage. “It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy alleges, though there are no claims of physical abuse. “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b*tch everyday. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.” Click here to see photos of Janet.

Randy revealed that he was a big part of getting Janet to leave Wissam, encouraging her to abandon her London home to stay in his instead. “I told her, ‘You’ve got to move in with me or I’m going to go over there and there’s going to be hell,’” he said. “She was really pissed off. I told her, ‘I don’t care anymore. I’m tired of it. It’s too much.'” Randy wasn’t the only sibling supporting Janet through this hard time. He also said that “my mom and [sister] Rebbie came out [to London]” to help.

Though Janet left Wissam in April and they are currently going through a divorce, she’s still reportedly dealing with their problems, says Randy. “What you saw in Houston, it was her situation coming out, what she’s been going through,” he explained of a recent show during which Janet broke down in tears singing “What About.” “The abuse is still going on. [Janet] has custody and he of course allowed her to bring the baby on tour, but it’s constant harassment.” Randy says Janet is trying hard to work things out and co-parent with Wissam because she very much wants their son to have both parents involved in his life.

On the other hand, Wissam was devastated by Randy’s claims, and insists that they aren’t true. “Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response,” his attorneys told People. “The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the well-being and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Randy’s claims about Wissam’s treatment of Janet? Let us know.