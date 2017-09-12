Hurricane Relief Telethon: Watch ‘Hand In Hand’ Event Live Here

Dozens of celebrities are joining forces to help raise money in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and you can watch the hour-long ‘Hand In Hand’ fundraiser LIVE and for FREE right here.

Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma have destroyed Houston, southern Florida and much of the Caribbean, and now that the storms have calmed down, it’s time to rebuild. Scooter Braun and Bun B have organized a telethon of epic proportions called Hand In Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Relief to raise money for those who have been affected by these tragic national disasters, and it’s airing live on Sept. 12 at 8:00 p.m. The telethon, which will take place live in New York, Los Angeles AND Nashville, will feature appearances, performances and special messages from dozens of celebs, including Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and MANY, many more. There will also be a special finale performance in Texas from George Strait.

The Hand In Hand telethon will be broadcast on ABC, BET, Bravo, CBS, CMT, E!, FOX, HBO, iHeart, MTV, NBC, Oxygen, SiriusM, Univision, Westwood One, AOL, Apple Music, Beats 1, Facebook, Huffington Post, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. However, we’re making it easier for you to find a place to watch along — just click on the link down in the gray box below to view the live stream!

Proceeds from the telethon will benefit the following charities: Rebuild Texas, ASPCA, Best Friends: Save Them All, Direct Relief, Feeding Florida, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, United Way and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

“During this time, when there’s so much division, we need to fight back with action and unity,” Scooter explained after announcing the telethon. “This is bigger than Texas. This is bigger than Florida. We want to come together as a nation and believe in the idea that we all signed up for — that when things get tough, we stick together.”

