Fergie Rocks Skin-Tight Black Latex With Nicki Minaj In Epic ‘You Already Know’ Video

Dayum! We’ve seen all kinds of sexy versions of Fergie but this one has to take the cake! The songstress dropped the music video for her track ‘You Already Know,’ featuring Nicki Minaj, on Sept. 12 and all we can say is these ladies look FINE.

There are so many amazing things about Fergie‘s new “You Already Know” music video, we don’t even know where to begin when listing them. Okay, it is literally impossible, but we will try. First, the music video — which is for one of two singles that the 42-year-old songstress has released from her upcoming album Double Dutchess — features the rapper who collaborated with Fergie on the song, the lovely Nicki Minaj, 34. So right there we already have a recipe for double trouble. The video goes on to show Fergie, dressed in a skin-tight black latex number, which contrasts nicely with Nicki’s pure white outfit.

The entire clip, shot in a variety of monochromatic sets, is actually a study in their wardrobe choices. The two switch between stylish business suits and form-fitting dresses. Whoa! While they can both hold their own when it comes to their provocative rapping styles, they seamlessly working together in the visually stunning video. Of course it doesn’t hurt that they both rock the same bleached-blonde tresses. Oh and they also have a very similar sassy air about them!

The track is just one of the many exciting offerings off of Fergie’s highly anticipated second full-length solo album (a follow up to 2006’s The Duchess) and her very first venture into a visual album “experience.” The album will drop on Sept. 22 via Fergie’s own label Dutchess Music/BMG. And you better believe we are ready to scoop it up the second it hits! The songstress plans to make her first live appearance in support of Double Duchess at Rock In Rio in Brazil, on Sept. 16, 2017. Can’t make it to South America on such short notice? No worries! The concert will be live-streamed on the new LiveXLive Digital Music Network. Click here to see pics of Fergie’s “Hungry” music video, featuring Rick Ross.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Fergie’s amazing new music video “You Already Know”? Let us know below!

