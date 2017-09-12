‘Famous In Love’: Bella Thorne Spills Dating Tips For Paige, Admits ‘I Should Take My Own Advice’

We were all left hanging at the end of ‘Famous in Love’ — will Paige choose her BFF, Jake, or the gorgeous A-lister, Rainer? Bella Thorne has some ideas about how season two should play out. Watch our EXCLUSIVE interview!

“I think that Paige should be alone,” Bella Thorne, 19, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at The Daily Front Row’s 5th Annual Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 8, before laughing and adding, “I should probably take my own advice.” The actress and singer hasn’t yet started filming season two of Famous in Love, but Paige was extremely torn at the end of season one.

“It’s hard. Her heart is pulling her in two different directions and, personally, when I watch the show, I think ‘Raige’ just because the chemistry is like sparks and volcanoes,” she told us. “But, I don’t think that’s always better in the long run. Technically, she should be with Jake.”

However, she hopes to see a lot more in season two than just the love triangle. “I’m excited to figure out this murder a little bit more,” she admitted, referencing that finale cliffhanger. “I’m excited to get more into Tangey and Jordan’s storyline. I really want them to work out when I watch. And, really, [I want] Rainer to really figure out him, the mom and the dad and reworking their family, and [him] getting back on the sober track and really figuring out his life and obviously having Paige by his side to help him with that.”

When season one first premiered — following the pilot, all episodes were posted at once on Freeform’s app — Bella told us she also hopes that Paige faces some of the issues that young women in Hollywood are facing today. “I would love to deal with women getting paid less, women being treated not as well on set, etc.,” she said at Upfronts in New York City. “I would like to get into that a little bit more if we could. I think that’s a really good subject to get out there, and the more people take notice and become aware of it, the more things change in the world.”

