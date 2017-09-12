Eric Bolling Jr.: College Friend Doubts His Tragic Death Was Suicide: He Was ‘Proud’ Of His Dad

Eric Bolling Jr.’s friend from college spoke out about his death. She doesn’t believe that he allegedly committed suicide, or that he did because his father was fired from Fox News. Read her emotional interview here.

The death of 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. is an unimaginable tragedy that hit his community at the University of Colorado Boulder hard. One of Eric’s friends, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told local Boulder news site Daily Camera that she doesn’t think her friend committed suicide. Eric allegedly died of a drug overdose on September 8 in a Boulder apartment, and autopsy results are still pending. She called Eric a happy guy who made his friends’ lives so much better.

“He lived life to the fullest. He was your average college student. Just an awesome guy,” his friend told Daily Camera. She denied the notion that he allegedly committed suicide, saying, “That’s not the Eric we know.” She also slammed the rumor that Eric allegedly killed himself because of the “emotional torture” caused by his father getting fired from Fox News. Eric Bolling Sr. was ousted from the network after allegations surfaced that he had sent inappropriate texts to female colleagues.

“Yes, he cared about his dad, but he was a strong man,”Eric Jr.’s friend said. “He’d faced adversity before and he always came back stronger than ever before. He would always talk about his dad being on Fox News. It’s not like I really cared, since I just wanted to be his friend. But he talked about it, and he was proud of his dad. He said he had the life that he had due to his father.”

While reports have alleged that Eric committed suicide, the Boulder police department hasn’t released any details about his death. His father tweeted on September 9, “Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period”.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with the Bolling family during this difficult time.