‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Teases Tormund’s Fate — Is He Dead Or Alive?

This is the question on everyone’s minds after the ‘GoT’ finale: Did Tormund make it after the Night King attacked the Wall? The man who plays the wildling, Kristofer Hivju, is speaking out for the first time about what happened to his character!

Start preparing your emotions now. Tormund may not have survived the Game of Thrones season 7 finale alive. When asked whether or not Tormund is alive, Kristofer Hivju, 38, told Digital Spy: “I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. Somehow, I don’t believe it. Somehow, it looks like it’s a fall you can’t survive. But people have asked me if characters like Beric and Tormund die, why wouldn’t they show that? And then, in another way, it’s a horrible way to end a season, by killing two people and showing that death. So they kept it in the air. But still, I don’t know! He may be dead.”

The last time we saw Tormund, he was running for his life with Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) as the Night King used Daenerys’s undead dragon Viserion to destroy part of the Wall. While we didn’t see Tormund or Beric die, their fate didn’t look good. In the world of TV, if you don’t see a body, it’s hard to say if someone is truly dead. If Tormund and Beric did survive, life’s not going to be easy for them now that the wights have invaded Westeros. Unfortunately, we won’t find out whether or not Tormund is dead or alive until season 8 premieres, which could be in 2018 or even 2019!

But you know Tormund will do anything to get back to his beloved Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), so we have faith he’ll pull through. Tormund and Brienne’s relationship, or lack thereof, has been a bright spot amidst all the fighting and bloodshed on Game of Thrones. Kristofer has hope that Brienne will come to see how great of a guy Tormund truly is. “Well, you know, in Tormund’s mind they are already almost together. So what he perceives… it’s very different from what other people thinks she is sending out. But the Freefolk, they have this thing that they have to hunt the women, to show that they are really willing to do everything. And she wasn’t an easy girl for Tormund to catch up with… And maybe Brienne hasn’t understood what kind of guy she has in front of her yet.”

