Was CPS Call Made Anonymously By Rob Kardashian In ‘Power Play’ To Win Custody Of Dream?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna fans were stunned on Sept. 11 when they learned that Child Protective Services was called to check on baby Dream. However, could there have been a motive for Rob himself to alert officials? An expert explains why fathers often do this, here.

Is Dream Kardashian in danger? On Sept. 11, we learned that Child Protective Services was called out of concern for Black Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian’s baby’s well-being. But just one day later, it was revealed that the duo is actually nearing a custody agreement. California Family Law Attorney David Pisarra explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com why fathers often have a motive to call authorities during custody battles. The reason why might surprise you. Click here for pics of Rob & Blac’s ups and downs.

“I don’t know who made the CPS call, but it could have been made by Rob as a power play to tip the scales in his favor,” explained Pisarra. “Especially since the guy Chyna is with now is the guy she allegedly cheated on Rob with. It’s very common for claims that get thrown into the mix during custody battles, so it’s not surprising that these two would be nearing a settlement this soon after the initial report of CPS being involved. Their lawyers most likely went to them and explained to them that in no way do they want CPS to get involved because they have power to do whatever they need to make sure the child is safe, and that includes removing them from the home and placing them with a close family member if they see fit.” As we reported, that family member could be someone like grandmother Kris Jenner.

It turns out that no matter who contacts the agency – whether it was Rob trying to tip the scales or not – CPS needs to take action. “Anyone can make an anonymous complaint to Child Protective Services and they have to investigate the claim whether that’s by doing an in home inspection or talking to the kids, but every claim must be looked into.” Of course, there were other alleged concerns that are much more serious as well. “Chyna’s alleged drug use could have definitely been a factor, but those claims would have to be proven true,” said Pisarra. We certainly hope they’re not and that Blac and Rob can put their differences aside to come to an agreement soon that’s best for their daughter. We have reached out to Rob and Chyna and have yet to hear back.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob could have been behind the phone call? Let us know!