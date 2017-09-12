Taylor Reveals Baby Plans & Shocking Romantic Gesture Derek Did For Her On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

It’s been quite the whirlwind for Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan. The pair got engaged on the finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise…’ so what now?

Taylor Nolan, 24, and Derek Peth, 31, melted all of our hearts throughout this season of Bachelor in Paradise, quickly falling in love; Derek got down on one knee on the finale special and had quite the speech. Naturally, she said yes.

“Taylor, you are so intelligent, emotionally and intellectually, you have such a big heart and you’re absolutely stunningly beautiful,” he said in his speech. “You’re not searching for someone who completes you, but who complements you. And I think we literally and figuratively do that. Early in our relationship, I literally built a fire for you even though you’re a strong independent woman who doesn’t need a man. And figuratively because you’ve since lit a fire in my heart. I choose to love you this minute, this hour, this day, and every day from here on out. So, Taylor Catherine Nolan, you make me the happiest man on this planet. Will you marry me?”

Who would say no to that? After the finale, we spoke to the happy couple and asked about their next step — possibly little babies? “We are going to take our time, we are in no rush, but we would make beautiful babies as long as they have his eyeballs; he has really pretty eyes,” Taylor told HollywoodLife.com exclusively in a new interview. Derek added, “I don’t know what they will look like, we are both kinda mixed, so it will be fun.”

As for their lives now, they’re just happy to be living without the cameras — as they did during the show’s hiatus. “I think the good chance that we had was during the shutdown, we got to see that a little bit about each other already,” Derek explained, with Taylor echoing his thoughts. “It is nice because we just get to be ourselves, and it has always felt really comfortable with him,” she said. “It just solidifies being in real life and feeling happy with him that it is not just something that was created in this romantic, fairytale paradise but that it is something that carries into the real world.”

Taylor also shared her highlight of Bachelor in Paradise, which was something odd he did for her that meant a lot. “My high was something you did not get to see on camera, and it showed me how much he loved me,” she said, laughing. “I am a little bit of a hippie and I make my own deodorant but I used to use lime with my deodorant so one time, at the bar, during one of the cocktail parties, he took a shot and then licked lime juice out of my armpit, and I was like, ‘Damn, I got him, he is in.’ That was definitely one of my highs.”

