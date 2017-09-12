Christian Siriano’s Super Inclusive NYFW Show — Perfect For Leslie Jones & Us All

Christian Siriano’s Spring / Summer 2018 fashion show showcased all sizes and colors, as well as male, female and trans models, all displaying Christian’s stunning, feminine work. See pictures of the entire collection below.

I have to admit. Sometimes I feel a little jaded from seeing so many NYFW shows — it may sound spoiled or silly, but after years of doing this work, it takes something to really affect me, and that something was Christian Siriano‘s SS18 show. I was literally moved to tears at the most inclusive runway I’ve ever seen. Christian has been hiring models of all sizes for the past two seasons, but this show was on another level. In his show program, he wrote: “I want to celebrate beauty no matter where you come from or what size you are. We are all beautiful.”

Transgender model Avie Acosta rocked the runway in a “black sheer chiffon gown with tweed trim.” Male model Joel Wolfe wore a sweatshirt that read “we all grow in the same garden” along with “metallic stripe cropped flare trousers” and heels. Proceeds from the hoodie will benefit the ACLU. Austin K also broke boundaries of “gender norms.” Each model that took the runway was absolutely gorgeous and had a ton of confidence.

Orange Is The New Black stars Danielle Brooks and Jackie Cruz, plus Vanessa Williams, Patricia Clarkson, Gina Gershon and Leslie Jones sat front row for the show, on Sunday, September 9. Leslie couldn’t contain her excitement and was actually squealing at models as they passed by her. Her enthusiasm and encouragement during what can be a sometimes stuffy week had the entire audience smiling from ear to ear.

Christian’s inspiration was this: “My Spring 2018 collection feels like a dream, almost a psychedelic hallucination of what’s inside my fantasy greenhouse. All the different plants and flowers inside come to life in the most romantic and beautiful way. I’ve used a bright and bold color palette, including electric fuchsia evening looks, sunny yellow day dresses, and grass green suiting. The collection is playful, bold, and feminine: a perfect mix of something new and exciting for our customer.”

See all of the insanely gorgeous creations in the gallery attached!

