Christian Bale Shows Off Wild Weight Gain At TIFF & Reveals How He Packed On Lbs. For New Role

Yes, that really is Christian Bale. In a new interview, Christian explains why he’s undergoing a massive physical transformation — and how he’s doing it.

Christian Bale, 43, is a changed man. Well, physically at least! The actor has been unrecognizable lately, and it’s all because he’s going to be portraying the 46th Vice President of the United States, Dick Cheney. Christian has been cast to play the politician in a new film, and he’s been packing on the extra pounds to bulk up for the role. As for how he’s doing it? Well, Christian sat down with our sister site, Variety, at the Toronto Film Festival and revealed he’s relying on his sweet tooth. “I’m just eating a lot of pies so far,” Christian said, though to be fair we can’t tell if he’s joking or not.

As fans of the British actor know, this isn’t the first time that Christian has undergone a physical transformation for a movie. In 2004’s The Machinist, Christian lost over 60lbs and allegedly only ate an apple and a can of tuna a day to fully embody the role. And when he played Batman in The Dark Knight franchise, he bulked up by getting a superhero body that was to die for. It’s unclear when the Dick Cheney film will begin production, but when it does Christian will definitely be ready. Make sure you check out our attached gallery, which shows even more photos of Christian’s physical transformation into the role of Dick.

