Carey Mulligan Gives Birth: Star Welcomes 2nd Child With Husband Marcus Mumford

Carey Mulligan’s a 2-time mom! After making a red carpet appearance WITHOUT the baby bump she was seen rocking a few months ago, it’s safe to say the star has given birth! See her unreal post-baby bod here.

Carey Mulligan, 32, gave birth on the TOTAL down-low back in August, according to People magazine, and on Sept. 11 the actress showed off her post-pregnancy look for the first time. Hitting the red carpet at a cast dinner for her new film Mudbound at the Toronto International Film Festival, Carey covered up in an airy navy blue dress. The star used a black Chanel belt to cinch her waist, revealing that the baby bump she was photographed with in June is no longer there! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

This newborn marks both Carey and her husband, Marcus Mumford‘s, second child, as the two are also the proud parents of 2-year-old daughter Evelyn Grace. However, the couple never announced their latest pregnancy news — even after the bump pictures surfaced. When asked on the red carpet though about being a mom of two, Carrey told People, “It’s good, thank you!” That’s probably all anyone will get out of the new mom for a while when it comes to her children, as she’s known for keeping her personal life extremely private. But hopefully we’ll know her newborn’s name and sex soon!

The Pride & Prejudice actress and the Mumford & Sons lead singer wed in Somerset, England, back in April 2012. As cute as it is, they were childhood pen pals before their friendship turned romantic in 2011. “They’re a great couple. Very sweet,” a source previously told Us magazine. Congrats again, you two!

