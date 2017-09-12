BTS: The K-Pop Group’s ‘Love Yourself’ Album Tracklist Is Here — See All Of The New Song Names

BTS A.R.M.Y., deep breaths. The tracklist for ‘Love Yourself: Her’ has arrived, and you can check out all of the songs here, including their already-famous collaboration with The Chainsmokers!



BTS‘ new mini album Love Yourself: Her is right around the corner (Sept. 18) and they’ve revealed the tracklist to hold us over. Thank God, because we were actually about to explode from the waiting.

The album will include the intro “Serendipity,” “DNA,” “Best of Me” (a collaboration with The Chainsmokers), “Dimple”, “Pied Piper,” a “skit” called “Billboard Music Awards Speech,” “MIC Drop,” “Rather than Worry, Go” and “Outro: Her.” We are not worthy.

Also, yes, you read that right — BTS is referencing their BBMAs win from this year with one of the tracks! You’ll remember that they dethroned Justin Bieber by winning Top Social Artist at the 2017 ceremony, which JB has won every year since its inception. You can revisit our exclusive interview with the guys on their big night here!

Take a look at the Love Yourself: Her tracklist and try not to hyperventilate at the thought that the album will be here in mere days:

Oh, by the way, it’s also Kim Nam-joon aka Rap Monster‘s 23rd birthday, so be sure to participate in “Happy Namjoon Day” and send the bandleader your good wishes!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for BTS’ new album? Tell us which track you can’t wait to hear most!