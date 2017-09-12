‘Shiloh’ Star Blake Heron 911 Call: Girlfriend Breaks Down Pleading For Help — ‘He’s Dead’

This is gut-wrenching. ‘Shiloh’ star Blake Heron’s girlfriend found his body and her hysterical 911 call reveals the heartbreaking moment she realized ‘he’s dead.’

The newly released 911 call placed by Blake Heron‘s girlfriend shows the heartbreaking aftermath of the discovery of the late Shiloh actor’s body on Sept. 8. In a panicked voice she tells the operator that she doesn’t know CPR and the operator attempts to talk her through the process. In the tape obtained by TMZ, we learn that his unresponsive body was found on the sofa, and she’s asked to moved him to the floor so she can start administering resuscitation efforts. When his girlfriend is asked to check his mouth to see if his airway is blocked, she says his jaw is locked, which means rigor mortis had already likely set it. It’s at that point she can he heard tearfully telling the operator,”He’s dead. He’s dead,” right when the paramedics arrive at her door.

The 35-year-old star of the 1996 film Shiloh and 2002’s We Were Soldiers had allegedly battled substance abuse issues for years. The LA Country Sheriff’s Department’s preliminary investigation said he likely died from an “an apparent overdose of an illicit narcotic substance,” while autopsy results are pending. When helped arrived at his La Crescenta, CA home, paramedics tried to revive Blake by administering NARCAN, which is used to combat opioid overdoses and performed CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful and the actor was pronounced dead at the scene. They can be heard on the tape saying “come on buddy, come on buddy” in their revival attempts. See pics of the saddest deaths of 2017.

Blake touched hearts in Shiloh, where the teen played Marty Preston, who is followed home by a beagle he ends up naming Shiloh. Unfortunately the dog’s real owner comes forward and wants him back yet is abusive to the pup, who eventually runs away and returns to Marty. He acted sporadically over the years, and sadly his last film was the 2017 indie that was fatefully titled A Thousand Junkies about a group of three desperate heroin addicts in LA.

Our thoughts go out to Blake’s friends and family.