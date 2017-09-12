Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Take Their Love To NYC With Another Romantic Date Night

These two just can’t get enough of each other! After a number of date nights in L.A., Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have brought their romance to NYC — and they hit the town for dinner and a movie on Sept. 11.

Kendall Jenner, 21, is busy, busy, busy with New York Fashion Week, but she’s still making time for her personal life! The supermodel was photographed out in New York City with Blake Griffin, 28, on Sept. 11, taking relationship rumors to the next level. These two have basically been inseparable for the last month, but now that they’ve taken their romance to the Big Apple, we’re starting to wonder if maybe they’re even more serious than we thought! Obviously, Kendall has to be on the east coast for Fashion Week, but did Blake travel across the country just to be with his girl!? CLICK HERE TO SEE A PHOTO FROM THE DATE NIGHT.

As usual, the duo didn’t flaunt any PDA in front of the cameras, and even made sure to walk quite a distance apart from one another as they hit the NYC streets. However, there was no mistaking the fact that they were out together. Kendall and Blake reportedly grabbed dinner at Carbone and then saw It at a nearby movie theater for their casual night out, according to TMZ. The 21-year-old looked comfortable in an oversized sweater dress with white sneakers, while Blake rocked ripped jeans and a striped, long-sleeved shirt.

While it seemed like Kendall was finally getting serious with A$AP Rocky this summer, she threw us all for a loop when she was photographed leaving a club with Blake on Aug. 8. They went out again on Aug. 13, and were also caught leaving a birthday party on Aug. 24. Since then, they’ve double dated with Hailey Baldwin and Chandler Parsons, and went out on at least two more solo dates (that we know of )! Could Kendall FINALLY be getting serious with someone!?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Kendall are the real deal?