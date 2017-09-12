Have Rob & Blac Ended Custody War Now That Child Services Has Allegedly Taken Them To Court?

Is the battle over Dream about to end? Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are reportedly trying to work out a custody deal in the wake of news that Child Services has allegedly gone to court over Dream’s well-being.

Rob Kardashian, 30, Blac Chyna, 29, and their lawyers have been busy over the last few months trying to negotiate a joint custody arrangement for Dream Kardashian, 10 months, TMZ reports. Rob and Blac are OK with giving each other substantial physical custody, even though Rob accused Blac of allegedly using drugs around Dream during his shocking Instagram rant back in July 2017. Rob is certain that Blac can handle all the responsibilities of being a good mom to baby Dream, but Rob’s sisters and mom still aren’t so sure. The Kardashian women are reportedly questioning Blac because of the drug allegations. Blac is asking Rob for a lot of child support, more than Rob wants to pay. However, they’re trying to make a compromise for Dream’s sake.

If Rob and Blac do reach a custody agreement, they’re going to have to get it signed off by a judge because of an alleged open case in L.A. County Dependency Court. The Dept. of Child and Family Services reportedly opened a case to investigate Blac’s alleged drug use before Rob and Blac even broke up. Blac now has a restraining order against Rob after claiming he was allegedly physically abusive. Before the case in Dependency Court can be closed, a judge will have to determine whether or not Dream is safe.

Even though Rob and Blac have thrown a lot of accusations at each other, could they lose custody of Dream? “Even if Chyna was doing lots of drugs, DCFS would take away the kid and give her to the next competent parent. If they determined that Rob was also abusive or not fit to parent for whatever reason, then Dream would go to Kris Jenner, or Kim or whomever was deemed most responsible family member,” California family law attorney David Pisarra told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Let’s hope Rob and Blac can work out an agreement and co-parent!

