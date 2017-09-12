Beyonce Looks Angelic In White Pleading For People To Help Hurricane Victims At Hand In Hand Telethon

Houston’s own Beyoncé appeared on the Hand In Hand Telethon not only to ask for donations to help her hometown recover, she revealed that watching her fellow citizens come together has restored her faith in humanity!

Beyoncé, 36, Justin Bieber, 23, George Clooney, 56, Drake, 30, Blake Shelton, 41, Gwen Stefani, 47, Jamie Foxx, 49, Oprah, 63, and so many more of Hollywood’s finest came together ton September 12th to help those affected during both Hurricane Harvey & Irma during the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon. As Beyoncé has already showed up in person to hand out meals to residents of her hometown, she taped a message for the telethon praising everyone for coming together to help each other and how they restored her “faith in humanity.”

Looking angelic in a white off the shoulder dress with a white background, Beyonce had her long locks flowing as she looked movingly into the camera and put out a plea for how her city’s citizens need food, clothing, water, cleaning supplies, diapers and more. She reminded everyone that the elderly need wheelchairs and “kids need books and toys so they can continue to dream.” She said that regardless or race, religion, or economic status, “We’re all in this together.” See pics from the Hand In Hand Telethon, right here.

Bey noted that watching the citizens of Houston come together as one after the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey touched her deeply. “Seeing everyone from different racial, social and religious backgrounds put their own lives at risk to help each other survive restored my faith in humanity,” she said. The singer also acknowledged that climate change is VERY real and we need to pay attention to the issue, saying “The affects of climate change are playing out every day.”

One of the best parts about the telethon Hand In Hand is that proceeds will go directly to charity partners and their efforts in getting communities in Texas, Florida, and the Caribbean back on their feet after these devastating storms. Just this week, Hurricane Irma took the lives of 10 people in Cuba, and at lest 35 people in the Caribbean. “The entire amount of donations from the public received by Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund will be distributed to charities working on the ground the affected areas,” a statement from their website reads, which at this point, is where it’s truly needed.

HollywoodLifers, have you donated yet to the relief effort?