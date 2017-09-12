‘Below Deck’ Preview: The Men Are After Brianna During The Crew’s First Night Out

We’re only two episodes in and ‘Below Deck’ is already getting crazy! In this EXCLUSIVE clip from tonight’s episode, it’s the crew’s first night out on the charter and everyone’s true colors come out!

The alcohol is flowing during tonight’s episode of Below Deck, — at 9 PM EST on Bravo — and we’re really going to witness the crew’s authentic personalities! In the episode titled, “It’ ain’t easy being green” tensions run high when the newbies can’t adjust as quick as vets, Kate and Nico would like. However, a few drinks can cure that! With new crew members, comes new personalities… and new love interests, of course. Brianna is the new object of affection for, well, just about everyone. Check out this exclusive clip below!

Brianna’s first suitor? — Chris Brown. He attempts to flirt with her after one too many drinks and she’s not having it. Then, Nico goes into detail about his Barcelona night out with Brianna, which occurred a while back, before this charter. In case you didn’t see the premiere of season 5, Nico explained that he and Brianna knew each other from an old yachting trip. They met when their boats were next to each other. However, there’s a mystery here — It’s hinted that Nico and Brianna may have hooked up; but, we’re in the dark right now.

So, he begins talking to Kate about his night with Brianna. Remember, no one knows Nico and Brianna have history at this point — Nico only mentioned it in the confessional last episode. Kate begins to question Nico about if he hooked up with Brianna, but he remains tight-lipped.

The drunken festivities continue, when Matt breaks out of his shell and, as he says, “gets loose.” He starts dancing sexually and the entire crew is stunned! Check out all of the romantic ventures in this clip from tonight’s episode!

Don’t forget to catch Below Deck on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 PM EST!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Brianna should choose to spend her night out with?