Paris Jackson & ‘PLL’ Star Keegan Allen Get Close During Intimate Date — New Couple?

Could this be the hottest new couple of 2017? Paris Jackson and Keegan Allen were spotted on a flirty coffee date on Sept. 12, chilling together in sunny Malibu. So, are these two stunners dating? See the pics.

Okay we are 100% here for this! Paris Jackson, 19, stepped out in Malibu with a sexy dude on Sept. 12, and it’s none other than Pretty Little Liars actor Keegan Allen, 28! The pair looked like they were having tons of fun on their coffee date. Paris even let Keegan sneak a sip of her drink! So, could this adorable duo be our newest it-couple? Click here for the most stunning pics of Paris.

The pair looked totally at-ease together. Paris seemed relaxed going makeup-free while rocking an adorable bedhead. She wore a long, breezy skirt and a tank top under a scarf while bearing her toned tummy. Keegan looked equally cool, wearing a baby blue t-shirt and navy shorts with sneakers. His long blonde hair was pulled back into a man bun to keep it off his face in the heat. These two definitely look perfect together, whether they’re sparking a new romance or just pals!

It seems like Paris has a thing for hunky blonde dudes (and who doesn’t!?) In July, she was spotted out holding hands with 90210 star Trevor Donovan and sent fans into an absolute frenzy. However, they haven’t been seen together since then, so it seems like Paris might be getting cozy with Keegan instead. Keegan rose to fame playing Troian Bellisario’s love interest Toby on the hit Freeform show Pretty Little Liars. Since the show ended, he’s been hard at work acting in the Major Crimes TV series. What a catch!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Keegan and Paris would make a cute couple if they actually are dating? Let us know!