Apple iPhone Event: Watch Unveiling Of New Smartphones & iOS Live In September 2017 Keynote

We’re just hours away from Apple’s huge event, where the company is expected to unveil the new iPhone X. (We already need it.) Luckily, you can watch the keynote via this free live stream!

Apple‘s first-ever event at the new Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, CA is happening today, Sept. 12, and you won’t want to miss the new product announcements! Starting at 10:00 AM PST/1:00 PM EST, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM. You can also watch on an Apple TV set-top box or iOS devices (iOS 7 and above.)

What’s all the fuss about, you ask? Well, Apple many expect Apple to announce their new iPhone models (!) as well as updates to the Apple Watch and TV. In particular, focus will be on the iPhone X, which is rumored to have face-recognition technology and wireless charging. (It’s also expected to cost $1,000 or more.) Apple is also reportedly going to do away with the home button and add “portrait lighting” and animated emojis. Yeah, we want that.

For those who are dedicated to their iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, Apple is rumored to update those models in the form of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. And as for software, Apple announced iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, and watchOS 4 at WWDC this year, so we might finally get a release date on those. But we’ll find out for sure when CEO Tim Cook takes the Steve Jobs Theater stage!

