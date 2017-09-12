‘A Night With My Ex’ Preview: Courtney Busts Nick For ‘Cheating’ & He Turns The Tables On Her

‘A Night With My Ex’ may have just found its most complicated couple! In this EXCLUSIVE clip, Courtney and Nick meet after she cuts him off for texting another girl. But, he slams her with a shocking accusation!

In an all new episode of Bravo’s A Night With My Ex — every Tuesday at 10 PM EST — exes of over a year, Courtney and Nick meet face-to-face for the first time since she cut him off cold turkey for texting another girl! However, in this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, although Courtney is seeking an explanation, Nick hits her with a shocking accusation of his own. Was Courtney the unfaithful one? — Watch it all go down in the video, below!

It must have been pretty hard for Courtney, who was heartbroken, to cut all ties with Nick, since in the time they dated, her daughter became very close with him. However, she wasn’t having his assumed playboy ways. Nonetheless, Nick maintains his side of the story that he never physically cheated. But now, his accusation against Courtney, who thought the ball was in her court, could change their future forever! What will happen? There’s only one way to find out!

