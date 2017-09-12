Freeform’s ’13 Nights Of Halloween’ Full Schedule — ‘Hocus Pocus’ & More Spooky Faves

October is the most wonderful time of year! Freeform is all about celebrating Halloween, and the network’s ’13 Nights of Halloween’ 2017 lineup is all kinds of amazing. Check out the full schedule now!

REJOICE! Freeform has just unveiled its highly-anticipated lineup for its 13 Nights of Halloween. Every year, you know you’re setting your DVR to catch Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, and more of the scary classics. Freeform is all about those holiday marathons, and so are we. The 2017 edition of 13 Nights of Halloween will start October 19 and run until Halloween.

This year, Freeform’s 13 Nights of Halloween will feature TWO all-day marathons. Yes, really. One marathon will be just Tim Burton movies, like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Sleepy Hollow, and more. Hocus Pocus will be running all day on Halloween! Are we blessed or what? Check out the full schedule below and start clearing out your DVRs:

Thursday, October 19

6:45 p.m. — Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

Friday, October 20

6:20 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:30 p.m. — Sleepy Hollow

Saturday, October 21

4:40 p.m. — Sleepy Hollow

7:10 p.m. — The Addams Family

9:15 p.m. — Addams Family Values

Sunday, October 22

7:05 p.m. — Addams Family Values

9:15 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

11:25 p.m. — Alice In Wonderland (2010)

Monday, October 23

ALL DAY — Tim Burton marathon

Tuesday, October 24

6:45 p.m. — Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, October 25

6:35 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:45 p.m. — Men In Black

Thursday, October 26

6:05 p.m. — Men In Black

8:20 p.m. — Dark Shadows

Friday, October 27

6:50 p.m. — The Addams Family

8:55 p.m. — Addams Family Values

Saturday, October 28

5:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

9:25 p.m. — Monsters University

Sunday, October 29

6:55 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

9:00 p.m. — Monsters University

11:30 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!

Monday, October 30

6:45 p.m. — Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

Tuesday, October 31 — HALLOWEEN!

ALL DAY — Hocus Pocus marathon

