Will Taylor Nolan & Derek Peth Have A TV Wedding?: We’re Taking A ‘Step Back’ From Television

Here comes the bride… eventually. Derek Peth, 30, and Taylor Nolan, 24, are the newest success story to come out of Bachelor in Paradise. The duo gets engaged on the finale on Sept. 11, and we couldn’t be happier for them! But will they share their next big step – cough, cough, wedding – with fans as well? The adorable couple sat down with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY to give us some answers. Click here for pics of Taylor and Derek.

It turns out, Derek and Taylor are kind of sick of cameras right now. “We are taking a little bit of a pause from thinking about TV, for a while, since everything has been so focused on that part of our lives,” explained Derek. “We are trying to take a little bit of a step back and have our own romance without cameras.” We totally understand that, but… does that mean no paradise wedding next year?!

“Maybe after some time we will be open minded to it but nothing right now,” said Taylor of on-screen wedding plans. Derek agreed (of course), admitting “we are not saying no, we are just saying, we are going to think about that.” Taylor says “if they are lucky,” Bachelor fans will get to see them say “I do.” Our fingers are crossed!

It actually sounds like the time alone together off-screen has made Taylor and Derek even more in love. It turns out, Derek is quite the romantic! “One of my favorite things that I find super romantic that he does every morning, he will bring me my chapstick,” divulged Taylor. “I am not a morning person, I don’t talk in the morning until I put my chapstick on. And he will always bring me my chapstick, and sometimes he will order me breakfast in the morning which I think is super sweet.” What a cutie! We’re so happy they’re happy, and can’t wait for the big proposal to air on ABC at 8pm on Sept. 11!

