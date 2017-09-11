Hand In Hand Telethon: When Is It & How To Watch Beyoncé, Justin Bieber & More

Love makes the world go ’round! A slew of A-list stars will be joining forces for the hurricane relief telethon ‘Hand in Hand’ including Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and more. Here’s all the details on the epic event!

It’s all about lending a helping hand! Several of the biggest stars are teaming up for the highly anticipated telethon Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief, which is set to broadcast live at 8 pm ET on Sept. 12. The A-list participants include Beyoncé, 36, Justin Bieber, 23, George Clooney, 56, Drake, 30, Blake Shelton, 41, Gwen Stefani, 47, Jamie Foxx, 49, Oprah, 63, and so many more! Celebs will participate via appearances, performances, taped tributes and messages. The one-hour special will broadcast live on ABC, CBS, FOX, HBO, and Bravo, and it’s aims are to raise money to help with the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. After Hurricane Irma struck Florida with torrential rains and multiple tornado warnings, they’ve expanded the scope to include those affected by that storm as well.

Justin’s music manager Scooter Braun , 36, and Bun B, 44, reportedly organized the epic telethon and after the news made its rounds, many celebs wanted to offer their support for a good cause. Locations for the event include Times Square in New York, the Universal Studios based in Los Angeles, Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House and San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre. Many are working together to help with relief efforts, especially after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through Texas between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2. The devastation by Irma is only starting as well, with over six million people evacuating their homes to ensure their family’s safety. As of Sept. 11, Atlanta has also been put on a tropical storm warning for the first time ever.

One of the best parts about the telethon Hand In Hand is that proceeds will go directly to charity partners and their efforts. “The entire amount of donations from the public received by Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund will be distributed to charities working on the ground the affected areas,” a statement from their website reads. Justin, Beyonce and more of the most notable stars in the world are also doing this out of the kindness of their hearts, since all “participating are donating their time.” We’ll be tuning in!

