Details

Hand In Hand Telethon: When Is It & How To Watch Beyoncé, Justin Bieber & More

REX/Shutterstock
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Sylvester Turner, Greg Abbott, Ben Carson, Cecelia Abbott President Donald Trump, second from left, talks with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, left, Melanie Trump greets Cecilia Abbott, center, and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, right, talks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, as they arrive via Air Force One at Ellington Field in Houston,. The president and first lady's first order of business is to meet with people impacted by the storm and flooding. They're also set to stop by a relief center to speak with volunteers and then head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, another area devastated by Harvey Trump, Houston, USA - 02 Sep 2017
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk down the steps of Air Force One at Ellington Field in Houston,. The president and first lady's first order of business is to meet with people impacted by the storm and flooding. They're also set to stop by a relief center to speak with volunteers and then head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, another area devastated by Harvey Trump, Houston, USA - 02 Sep 2017
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump and Melania Trump pass out food and meet people impacted by Hurricane Harvey during a visit to the NRG Center in Houston,. It was his second trip to Texas in a week, and this time his first order of business was to meet with those affected by the record-setting rainfall and flooding. He's also set to survey some of the damage and head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, another hard-hit area Trump, Houston, USA - 02 Sep 2017
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet people impacted by Hurricane Harvey during a visit to the NRG Center in Houston,. Trump cupped a boy's face in his hands and then gave him a high-five. It was his second trip to Texas in a week, and this time his first order of business was to meet with those affected by the record-setting rainfall and flooding. He's also set to survey some of the damage and head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, another hard-hit area Trump, Houston, USA - 02 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 42 Photos.

Love makes the world go ’round! A slew of A-list stars will be joining forces for the hurricane relief telethon ‘Hand in Hand’ including Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and more. Here’s all the details on the epic event!

It’s all about lending a helping hand! Several of the biggest stars are teaming up for the highly anticipated telethon Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief, which is set to broadcast live at 8 pm ET on Sept. 12. The A-list participants include Beyoncé, 36, Justin Bieber, 23, George Clooney, 56, Drake, 30, Blake Shelton, 41, Gwen Stefani, 47, Jamie Foxx, 49, Oprah, 63, and so many more! Celebs will participate via appearances, performances, taped tributes and messages. The one-hour special will broadcast live on ABC, CBS, FOX, HBO, and Bravo, and it’s aims are to raise money to help with the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. After Hurricane Irma struck Florida with torrential rains and multiple tornado warnings, they’ve expanded the scope to include those affected by that storm as well.

Justin’s music manager Scooter Braun , 36, and Bun B, 44, reportedly organized the epic telethon and after the news made its rounds, many celebs wanted to offer their support for a good cause. Locations for the event include Times Square in New York, the Universal Studios based in Los Angeles, Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House and San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre. Many are working together to help with relief efforts, especially after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through Texas between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2. The devastation by Irma is only starting as well, with over six million people evacuating their homes to ensure their family’s safety. As of Sept. 11, Atlanta has also been put on a tropical storm warning for the first time ever.

One of the best parts about the telethon Hand In Hand is that proceeds will go directly to charity partners and their efforts. “The entire amount of donations from the public received by Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund will be distributed to charities working on the ground the affected areas,” a statement from their website reads. Justin, Beyonce and more of the most notable stars in the world are also doing this out of the kindness of their hearts, since all “participating are donating their time.” We’ll be tuning in!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch the Hand In Hand telethon? Tell us, below!