New Orleans Saints Vs. Minnesota Vikings Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

‘Monday Night Football’ is back with the opening game of the 2017-18 NFL season! The New Orleans Saints travel north to take on the Minnesota Vikings and we’ve got your way to watch via live stream when the game kicks off at 7:10pm EST on Sept. 11.

Woohoo! Monday Night Football is back for the 2017-18 season and features two teams that showed so much potential last season, and have a lot to prove this year. The Minnesota Vikings showed so much promise winning their first five games of the season to dominate the NFC North before completely imploding in week six, going to lose eight of their last 11 games and missing the playoffs. The New Orleans Saints showed spurts of promise, but ended up with a lowly 7-9 record in the NFC South. Now both teams want to start the 2017 NFL season with a win as they square off at 7:10pm EST on Sept. 11. Scroll down for the live stream details.

For running back Adrian Peterson, 32, his debut as a Saint could be more dramatic as he squares off against the team he spent a decade with, from his rookie year in 2007 to 2016 when he was cut by the Vikes. He’ll be doing it on his former home turf at U.S. Bank Stadium and expects to get the love of the fans who revered him for so long. “I don’t see why it would be any other way,” Peterson said on a conference call with reporters in Minnesota ahead of the game. “Being the face of a franchise for so long and giving them everything I got, I don’t think it took a rocket scientist to see when I was on the field that I was giving max effort with everything that I did. I feel like that is respected by the fans.”

Minnesota is hoping to come out of the gate as strong as they did in 2016, and Saints veteran QB Drew Brees, 38, is expecting a tough challenge. “We know this is going to be an extremely hard fight, a tough, physical game. I have a ton of respect for (Vikings coach) Mike Zimmer and the program that he’s built there over the last few years. We expect them to be their absolute best,” he said ahead of the match-up. Click for pics of the Minnesota Vikings’ hottest hunks.

The Vikes picked up FSU’s star running back Dalvin Cook, 22, in the 2017 draft and all hopes are that he could be the second coming of Peterson. They also nabbed offensive tackle Riley Reiff, 28, in free agency and signed him to a massive five year, $58 million contract. Fellow OT Mike Remmers, 28, was also grabbed in free agency with a five year $30 million deal. We can’t wait to see how the new and improved Vikings handle the Saints.

