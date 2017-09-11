Troy Gentry’s Funeral: Public Memorial For Loved Ones To Be Held At Grand Ole Opry

Family, friends, and fans of Troy Gentry will get one last chance to honor his life on Sept. 14, when the ever-fitting Grand Ole Opry holds a touching memorial for him. We have all the details on the funeral, here.

Legendary country musician Troy Gentry, 50, tragically passed away on Sept. 8, but he certainly won’t be forgotten any time soon. His life will be honored in the most perfect way possible on Sept. 14! Friends, family, and fans alike will gather at the Grand Old Opry in Nashville, TN, to say goodbye to the crooner. For those who can’t make it to Nashville but still want to honor Troy’s life, a live stream will be available on the Opry website.

The public event will begin at 11 a.m. CT. After all of the fans have said their final goodbyes and thanked the Montgomery Gentry star for his contributions to country music, his friends and family will have time alone with him for a private internment. The family has requested that any fans wanting to pay respects by bringing flowers should instead donate to the T.J. Martell Foundation or The American Red Cross for hurricane relief. We’re so touched that they’re using this tragedy to help others! Click here for pics of Troy.

The Grand Ole Opry is the perfect play to honor Troy. In 2009, his band was inducted into the Opry, which Troy considered his proudest achievement in country music. We’re sure having a memorial there would touch him deeply, and his family will be very happy to see him put to rest there. Our hearts go out to them while they mourn the loss of this talented musical legend.

